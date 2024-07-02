Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. Welltower has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $309,917,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after buying an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

