Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.17

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 646440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

