West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 58.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5,985.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 31.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASML traded up $14.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,047.89. 747,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $967.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $911.02. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

