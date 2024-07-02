West Oak Capital LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.5 %

ADM traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. 3,581,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,328,493. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

