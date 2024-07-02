West Oak Capital LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 202.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $294.57. 2,354,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,874. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

