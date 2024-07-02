West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

QCOM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.16. 5,629,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,942. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,456,475. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

