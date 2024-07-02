West Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. 3,509,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

