West Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.39.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.9 %

WING stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.78. The company had a trading volume of 189,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,079. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.36. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

