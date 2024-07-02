West Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WING stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.78. The company had a trading volume of 189,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,079. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.74, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.36. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
