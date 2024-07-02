Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WABC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

