Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 175,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 150.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 3,359,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.