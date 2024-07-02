Westhampton Capital LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

PFE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 10,253,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,548,961. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

