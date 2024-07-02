Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.51. 958,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.