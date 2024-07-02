Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.77.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Westlake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

