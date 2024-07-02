Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.64. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

