Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.5 days.

Winpak Trading Up 9.7 %

WIPKF stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

