Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.5 days.
Winpak Trading Up 9.7 %
WIPKF stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.
About Winpak
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.