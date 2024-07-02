Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. 1,584,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,304. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

