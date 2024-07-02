Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.22. 230,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,748. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.84 and its 200-day moving average is $450.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

