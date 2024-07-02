Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 762,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

