Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $152,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. 125,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,014. The firm has a market cap of $603.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.