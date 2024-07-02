Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220,585 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 26,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

