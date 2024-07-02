Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 10,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,936. The stock has a market cap of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

