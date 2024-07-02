Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

