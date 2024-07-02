Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 1,034 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.75. 262,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,289. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

