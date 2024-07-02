Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $142.47. 5,039,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $123.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

