Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

