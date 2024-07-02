Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 173 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. 572,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $87.91 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

