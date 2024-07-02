Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 237 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in American Express by 17.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 146,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.12. 1,060,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.40. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

