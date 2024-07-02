Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,187 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

