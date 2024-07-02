Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.37. The stock had a trading volume of 93,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

