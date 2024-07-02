World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 12.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,358,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the first quarter worth $238,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 29.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 77.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. World Kinect has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Analysts predict that World Kinect will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

