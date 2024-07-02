World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $146.35 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00046406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,874,515 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

