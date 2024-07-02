XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
XOMA Trading Up 0.2 %
XOMAO stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.
About XOMA
