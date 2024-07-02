Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,588 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Xponential Fitness worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 498,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $771.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.