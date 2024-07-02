Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $519.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

