ZEDXION (USDZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $752.97 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $752.97 million and approximately $726,556.05 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

