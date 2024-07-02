Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 70,833 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12.

Zuora stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 948,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Zuora last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zuora by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Zuora by 1,629.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Zuora by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 740,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

