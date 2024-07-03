11,884 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Bought by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,948,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,017,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,921,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,207,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 11,982,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,955,314. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.