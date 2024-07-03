14,796 Shares in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.98% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,310,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.