1,803 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 311,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,662. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $130.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.