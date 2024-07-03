1,803 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 311,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,662. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

