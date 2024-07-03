250 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.06. 2,577,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

