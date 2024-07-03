2,720 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY remained flat at $18.95 on Wednesday. 2,507,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

