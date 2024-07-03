364 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $840.91. 2,063,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,590. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $836.36 and a 200-day moving average of $756.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.