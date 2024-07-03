3,773 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $217.52. The stock had a trading volume of 167,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,355. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.11. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

