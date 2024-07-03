6,283 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after buying an additional 735,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after buying an additional 397,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

