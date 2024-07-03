65,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,095. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.