800 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. 323,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.