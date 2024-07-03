8,008 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.6 %

MDU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 490,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

