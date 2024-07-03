Acumen Capital Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$140.21. 15,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.64.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50. In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$126,587.50. Insiders sold a total of 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.