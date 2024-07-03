Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $116.65 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.