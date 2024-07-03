Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AVK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 85,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.22.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1172 dividend. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
